Man, meth lab found on Market St., Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – It started as a search for two individuals in Selinsgrove…until an apparent meth lab was found in a home on Market Street. Selinsgrove borough police say officers were dispatched to 345 South Market Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

While looking for the two unidentified individuals, police say they discovered evidence of a meth lab. A male was then seen inside the location and refused to leave. A search warrant was obtained by police. During a search, that man was found hiding in a closet. More evidence of a meth operation was located as well.

Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory team arrived and collected evidence from the scene. Police are not identifying the male, who was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Charges are pending.

Selinsgrove police thanked the many law enforcement agencies were involved including State Parole, Shamokin Dam police, State police, Snyder County Sheriff, State police Clandestine Laboratory team, DH&L Fire Company, fire police and ambulance, Freeburg Fire Department, Kreamer Fire Company, Northumberland County Parole and Sunbury Fire police. (Matt Catrillo)