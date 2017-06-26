Man locks himself in porta-potty to escape police

MIFFLINBURG – Mifflinburg police say a man trying to elude capture locked himself inside a portable toilet Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Ott of Millmont went to his ex-girlfriend’s workplace around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Mifflinburg police say the victim, who was also in the process of trying to get a Protection from Abuse order after an alleged assault took place the night before in Lewisburg, was attacked by Ott.

A news release from Mifflinburg police says Ott fled the scene and was then found locked inside a porta-potty.

Ott was taken into custody. He is charged with simple assault, criminal trespass and harassment charges. He was committed to the Union County Jail at $100,000 bail.