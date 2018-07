SUNBURY– A Sunbury man was seriously injured after crashing his mini bike in the city Sunday. Police say the accident happened just after 5pm on the flood levee behind South Tenth Street. They say 20-year-old Ruby Acevado was riding his mini bike along the flood levee when he struck a ditch and was thrown from the vehicle.

Acevado was taken by Life Flight to Geisinger where a nursing supervisor says he is listed in critical condition.