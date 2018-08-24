Man injured after crashing car in corn field

BEAVER SPRINGS – A man was injured after his car went off the road near Beaver Springs Thursday evening. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the crash was reported around 7 p.m.

The Daily Item reports the car veered off Troxelville Road and curt a 20-yard swathe through the corn field. The paper says the man had already been taken to Geisinger by the time Selinsgrove state troopers arrived. Troopers told the paper they didn’t know who was driving at the time and if any other passengers were inside.

Troopers say also said they would go to the hospital to get a statement from the man. Beaver Springs fire and rescue personnel assisted troopers at the scene.