Man in serious condition after Snyder County crash

SNYDER COUNTY – A Mifflin County man is in serious condition after a crash Sunday in West Beaver Township, Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police say the accident occurred just before 10 p.m. along Back Mountain Road.

Troopers say 26-year-old William Peters was traveling south on Back Mountain Road and swerved to miss a deer. Peters went off the roadway into a field and his vehicle overturned about two times. Peters was taken to Geisinger where a hospital spokeswoman tell us he is in serious condition.