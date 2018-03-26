Man in custody after threatening woman, police

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is in custody after threatening to kill his girlfriend and police. Watsontown police say the incident occurred Saturday between 5 and 8 p.m. at a Watsontown home on Elm Street. Police say 40-year-old Keith Lovell Jr. allegedly pushed and struck his live-in girlfriend multiple times, threw things at her, and smashed property. Officers say Lovell also allegedly brandished a 6-inch knife and threatened to kill the victim. The victim suffered a cut, bleeding and red marks from the assault. When police arrived, Lovell became confrontational and resisted arrest and threatened to kill police. Officers used force to subdue Lovell.

Lovell is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, and resisting arrest. He was incarcerated in Snyder County Prison on a probation violation pending arraignment on these charges. Charges were filed with District Judge Michael Diehl.