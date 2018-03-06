Man in custody after threatening Susquehanna students

SELINSGROVE – A New Hampshire man accused of posting online threats against Susquehanna University students is now in custody. The university said Monday afternoon he was informed 44-year-old Guy Wishart was in custody in his home state.

SU’s public safety department issued an alert warning the campus of Wishart’s threats of physical harm against specific students Monday. Wishart is currently on probation for posting intimate photos online of a SU student and his former girlfriend.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful dissemination of intimate images earlier this year and received two years probation. The court also ordered Wishart to stay off campus and have no contact with the victim or her family. The investigation continues.

SU’s latest statement: The Department of Public Safety has confirmed that Mr. Wishart is currently in custody in the state of New Hampshire. The investigation into the activities that prompted this warning are continuing with law enforcement. We have received a great deal of assistance from the campus community in tracking leads associated with this case. Thank you for your care, concern and patience.