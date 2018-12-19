Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A man is hospitalized and another man is in custody after a stabbing in Sunbury early Wednesday morning. Sunbury Police say the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 400 block of North Second Street.

The stabbing took place on the sidewalk near the Sunbury Office Park. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment for the stab wound. Sunbury police officers say they were able to chase down the suspect who is in custody.

The male suspect will be arraigned sometime Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Michael Toomey.