Man given DUI after driving erratically

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is charged after driving erratically through the borough. Watsontown police say the incident occurred October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. Police say they received multiple phone calls regarding 45-year-old Christopher Johnson driving erratically on Route 405 in Watsontown.

Police located the vehicle along Main Street. The subsequent investigation resulted in Johnson’s arrest for DUI and possession of marijuana. Police say Johnson refused to submit to chemical testing to determine his blood alcohol content. Johnson was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl. (Matt Catrillo)