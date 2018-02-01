Man given DUI after crashing into garage and two vehicles

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A man is charged with a DUI after crashing into a garage and two other vehicles. Milton state police say the accident occurred January 18 just before midnight. Troopers say 23-year-old Abraham Light of New Columbia crashed into a garage on Springtown Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

They say Light then struck two parked unoccupied vehicles in the garage. Upon state police arrival, Light was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest for a DUI. He is facing DUI charges and various other traffic offenses. Charges were filed in district court.