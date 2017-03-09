Man from Klingerstown identified as fire victim

(Photo provide by Tony Bendele Photography)

KLINGERSTOWN — A man from Klingerstown was identified as the victim of a fire on Tuesday. 76-year-old Ronald Reed died when his home was destroyed by fire at 72 Main Street Tuesday night.

State police say the fire originated on the first floor of the home and damages were in excess of $75,000. State police have not determined what started the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters returned to the scene Wednesday afternoon for a small rekindle of the fire. (Ali Stevens)