Man found with over 500 Heroin bags in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man was jailed Wednesday morning after being found in possession of herion. According to the News Item, police arrested 27-year-old Louis Baez after they found 520 bags of heroin during a traffic stop at Shakespeare and Lombard streets in the city. Magisterial District Judge John Gembic arraigned Baez on charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, driving under the influence of heroin and other traffic violations.

Officers says that after stopping the vehicle and searching it, they found two plastic bags containing 520 individual bags of heroin and $121 in cash. Baez was jailed in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. The vehicle he was driving at the time is owned by Chelsea Troutman, who is wanted by police.