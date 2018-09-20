Man found taking photos of children waiting for bus

NORTHUMBERLAND – An investigation is underway after a man reportedly took photos of children waiting for the bus in Northumberland Thursday morning. Northumberland Police Chief Cliff Kriner tells us the incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. The chief tells us a newer model, white, 15-passenger van with dark tinted windows was observed at a school bus stop at Second and Queen Street. The van began beeping its horn at children and took photos of them waiting for the bus.

Kriner says this was witnessed by several parents who advised none of the kids knew the operator. The operator is described as a black male with a beard, who had a large silver ring on one hand. Kriner says the van has a Florida license plate, but no registration was provided.