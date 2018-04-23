Man found dead after firing rounds in cabin: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

MEYERSDALE, Pa. (AP) — State police say a man believed to have fired scores of rounds into a Pennsylvania hunting cabin before fleeing has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police in Somerset County say Donald Smodic, of Apollo, was drinking in the Larimer Township cabin with a friend but left early Saturday after a brief altercation.

Police say he began loading his vehicle with his belongings, which included two semi-automatic long guns and ammunition, but then removed the firearms, loaded them and began shooting into the cabin. Police say Smodic fired about 121 rounds into the cabin at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The other man was inside but wasn’t injured.

Smodic was later found dead in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The case remains under investigation.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University has expelled a fraternity over an offensive video. Members of the Theta Tau chapter said on its website that the intention was to show a “roast that depicted an uneducated, intolerant person.” Then another video emerged showing the simulated sexual assault of a disabled person. The school’s chancellor said in a statement that the video clip is “appalling and disgusting.” He said he was “deeply concerned about how the continuing exposure to hateful videos is causing further hurt and distress to members of our campus community.” The Theta Tau fraternity apologized Friday for the initial video. The chapter says it was embarrassed, disappointed and ashamed.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a butterfly thief. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a woman walked out of the Krohn Conservatory a week ago with a blue morpho butterfly. The butterfly is neon blue in color and its wings have black edges with white dots. It is native to Central and South American rainforests and has a life cycle that lasts about 115 days. The group Rainforest Alliance says the blue morpho’s beauty attracts artists and collectors from all over the globe. A framed blue morpho can sell online for as much as $60.

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a bold New York experiment: closing Broadway to traffic for two Manhattan miles. On Saturday, 30 blocks of Broadway was open only to pedestrians and anything on two wheels but no motor, from Times Square down to Union Square. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., city officials invited pedestrians and cyclists to join the fun, food and games marking global Earth Day, which falls on Sunday.

A part of New York normally filled with car fumes and noise was alive with artistic performances mixed with fitness classes and educational activities about a sustainable, healthy environment. “We’ve been waiting for spring and I looked at the weather, so I started looking up things to do and found out that City Bike was free today,” said Stephanie Alexander, referring to the city’s bike-sharing program, which offered free passes for the day. “So I rode down from the Upper East Side, at least seven miles.”

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 2-year-old pup once destined to be euthanized was crowned the winner of Sunday’s “Beautiful Bulldog Contest” at Drake University. The 39th annual tongue-in-cheek pageant for English bulldogs, Drake’s mascot, is the unofficial start to this week’s Drake Relays track meet. This year’s champion, “Bow-Z,” hails from nearby Pella, Iowa.

She was set to be put down as a puppy because of various physical ailments but was re-routed to a no-kill shelter instead. Bow-Z beat a field of 40 slobbering bulldogs — most of which were decked out in outlandish costumes — with names like Rocky, Tucker and Beau. The Drake Relays being in earnest on Thursday and wrap up on Saturday.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Berkeley has elected a squirrel to its student senate.

The Sacramento Bee reports “Furry Boi” was named April 13 to the Associated Students of the University of California Senate. The squirrel initially took the form of a critter living among campus trees, running on platforms such as easier acorn access.

But the man behind the campaign, sophomore Stephen Boyle, posted his real intentions and policy platforms Monday to Facebook. Boyle, who at times wore a squirrel costume, says he is focused on issues such as environmentalism, disabilities and mental illness. Boyle occupies one of 20 spots filled in last week’s election.

Some elected student officers were far from nuts about the satirical campaign, saying it was a sign that students weren’t taking government seriously.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The jockeying for the top spot at the box office is close — and it may not yet be over. The weekend tally finds “A Quiet Place” with the number-one position, followed closely by “Rampage.” And there are some Hollywood insiders who think the numbers are so close, the one-two slots just might flip-flop when final numbers come later today. Quiet Place took in $22 million, with Rampage a little behind as $21 million. Finishing third over the weekend is Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty,” followed by “Super Troopers” and “Truth or Dare.

SHANGHAI (AP) — It’s being billed as China’s first “unmanned bank.” And so far it’s living up to the hype. A state-owned Chinese bank has opened an automated branch equipped with things like facial-recognition software to identify customers, a hologram machine, talking robots and touchscreens for paying everything from utility bills to Communist Party fees. The branch opened last week in central Shanghai’s Huangpu district. China Construction Bank says the high-tech branch is meant to make banking more convenient, efficient — and personalized.

UNDATED (AP) —A menu for the first meal ever served on the Titanic has sold has been sold for a whopping amount. Henry Aldridge and Son’s auctioned it for 100,000 British pounds — that’s around 140,000 in U.S. dollars. Second Officer Charles Lightoller, the highest ranking surviving officer from the Titanic, had given the menu to his wife as a souvenir before he left from Southampton on April 10 in 1912. Four days later the Titanic struck an iceberg, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,500 passengers and crew. The meal was lunch, and included sweetbreads, spring lamb and pastries. Also sold at auction was a key to the doomed vessel’s chart room and a third class steward’s badge

TOKYO (AP) — The world’s oldest person has died in southern Japan at the age of 117. An official in the town of Kikai says Nabi Tajima died in a hospital on Saturday shortly before 8 p.m. She had been hospitalized since January. Tajima was born on Aug. 4, 1900, and reportedly had more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren. She became the world’s oldest person seven months ago after the death of Violet Brown in Jamaica, also at the age of 117. The U.S.-based Gerontology Research Group says that another Japanese woman, Chiyo Yoshida, is now the world’s oldest living person in its records. She is 116 years old.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have won nine straight playoff series, which tied a franchise record and are the most in the NHL since the Detroit Red Wings also won nine from 1997 to 1999. The New York Islanders are the last team to win 10 straight. The Penguins play the winner of the Washington-Columbus series in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Altherr’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Phillies to a 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh, giving Philadelphia its first four-game sweep over the Pirates in 24 years. Andrew Knapp hit an opposite-field triple off the left-field wall with one out against Rich Rodriguez (0-1). With the infield in, Altherr pulled a 1-2 pitch to left for his third hit. He raised his hand in the air, ran to first and got mobbed by teammates. The Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK, while normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

