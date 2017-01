MILTON – A man, who has not been identified by police, will be charged with trying to break into a home using a machete. State police say the man used the machete to damage a front door and window at a home on Golf Course Road early this morning.

He was later taken into custody and taken to Geisinger Medical Center for unspecified treatment and will be arraigned on a charge of burglary pending his release. The suspect caused about $100 in damage to the window at the home. (Ali Stevens)