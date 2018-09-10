Man dies after crashing ATV

LYCOMING COUNTY – Officials say a Northumberland County man died in an ATV accident Saturday night in Lycoming County. WNEP says Montoursville state police reported the crash occurred along Highlands Lake Road in Shrewsberry Township, north of Hughesville.

According to WNEP, troopers say 49-year-old Michael Gilligbauer of Coal Township was driving his ATV when he lost control and overturned after hitting a ditch. Montoursville troopers say Gilligbauer was pronounced dead at the scene. (Deanna Force)