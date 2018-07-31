Man dead after crash in Columbia County

BRIAR CREEK – Details are out on a fatal crash in Columbia County that occurred July 28. Bloomsburg state police say the crash occurred just before midnight along Columbia Boulevard (Route 11) in Briar Creek. Troopers say 29-year-old Jesse Vansock of Benton was traveling north on Route 11 when he failed to negotiate a right curve. He then crossed the center and northbound lane and struck a concert curb. Troopers say Vansock sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to Geisinger for treatment. He died from his injuries the next day.

Troopers say just prior to the crash, Vansock was seen committing a traffic violation. Prior to a South Centre Township Police officer catching up to Vansock, he lost control and crashed. The crash is currently under investigation.