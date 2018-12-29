Man dead after accident involving a horse and buggy

MCCLURE – A man in a horse and buggy died after it was hit from behind by a pickup truck Friday. Middleburg Police say 62-year-old Rufus Yoder of McClure died of multiple injuries as a result of the accident. Middleburg Police say the crash occurred Friday just after noon along Route 522 in the area of Pinecrest Drive.

Police say the accident happened when 84-year-old Randall Bonnie of Middleburg was driving south when he ran into the buggy. Yoder was thrown from the buggy and later died in the hospital.

The accident is under investigation. Route 522 was closed for about five hours while police reconstructed the scene. Police were assisted by the PA State Police Accident Reconstruction team, McClure Fire Department, Beaver Springs Fire and EMS, and a paramedic unit from Lewistown.