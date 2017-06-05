Man critical after Route 15 spinout

KELLY TOWNSHIP – A Valley man critically hurt in a crash last week–is still in intensive care. Milton State Police say the car spun out of control on Route 15 early Friday morning. Police say the accident occurred at 3:05 a.m. while 26-year-old Jonathon Moralez, of Lewisburg, was traveling north on Route 15.

As he was traveling, Moralez began to rotate counterclockwise, crossing the median and southbound lane. The vehicle overturned and struck a street sign, finally coming to rest on its roof. Moralez was transported to Geisinger Medical Center. He is listed in critical condition.