Man convicted of possessing child pornography

MIFFLINBURG – A Millmont man is facing over 100 counts of ‘sexual abuse of children’ and ‘possession of child pornography’ after it was found on his computer. Mifflinburg police say the incident was first reported in January 2017.

Officers say the received a complaint from Buffalo Valley Regional Police, who received a call from a Lewisburg-area computer company saying a computer they were servicing may have had child pornography on it. After a lengthy investigation, images and videos were found on the suspected computer.

The computer belonged to 28-year-old David Bennett, who is now charged with 110 counts of sexual abuse of children and possession of child pornography. Bennett was arraigned July 27 before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. Bail was set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 14.