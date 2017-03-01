Man charged with marrying a mother and daughter had a third wife

SUNBURY – More charges have been filed against a bail bondsman already charged with bigamy for marrying a woman and her daughter. 43-year-old Christopher Hauptmann of Shamokin was charged by the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office with unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records or identification.

He faces additional charges in connection to the marriages of 18-year-old Kaylee Durovick and her mother, Shannon Dietrich. Police say on September 1, Hauptmann provided false information to the Recorder’s Office by not disclosing prior marriages. On the marriage license record with Kaylee Durovick, Hauptmann claimed he had no previous marriages. However, Kaylee’s mother Shannon Dietrich said she married Hauptmann in Florida in 2015 and was never asked by Hauptmann for a divorce.

Hauptmann had also been married to another Pennsylvania woman named Ambreena Siddiq. Siddiq told police she married Hauptmann, who was known to her as Christopher Buckley, and the divorce was finalized in July of 2016. However Hauptmann did not disclose his marriage to Siddiq when applying for a marriage license with Durovick.

Hauptmann is incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was convicted of a felony drug charge in New Jersey. (Ali Stevens)