UNION COUNTY – A man is charged with aggravated assault after throwing hot coffee on a female. The victim was injured according to Milton state police who say the incident occurred Wednesday around noon.

Police say 33-year-old Don Blair tossed coffee on the female victim, and allegedly hit her in the face with an object, causing injury. Charges were filed through district court. That incident happened along Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township, Union County. (Matt Catrillo)