Man charged after making threats toward Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE – Published reports say an Allegheny County man accused of making threats toward Beaver Stadium is facing charges. Pennlive.com reports 22-year-old Charles Hitechew of the Pittsburgh area, is believed to have written a tweet threatening a mass shooting at a Penn State Football game. The tweet was seen August 8, according to a release from Penn State.

University police investigated the tweet in conjunction with the FBI. The tweet has since been deleted, along with the account from which it was tweeted. Hitechew faces two counts of terroristic threats. He was arraigned Thursday in magisterial district court in State College. Hitechew was released on unsecured $15,000 bail.