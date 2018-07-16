Man charged after drug dealing while working

SUNBURY – Police say a Danville man is facing charges after they say he was selling drugs in his workplace. Court papers say 36-year-old Robert Cooper of Danville admitted to selling heroin and possibly other drugs while working.

Court documents say several employees at the Strong Industries in Point Township told the company about the incidents, the human resources department watched various video surveillance and observed what they believed to be hand-to-hand illegal drug transactions.

After being confronted by management, Cooper turned over the drugs. Point Township police say they confiscated just under 24 grams of drugs. Cooper is charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, plus a misdemeanor count of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Magistrate Mike Toomey set bail at $150,000.