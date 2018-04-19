Home
Man charged after double hit and run

WKOK Staff | April 19, 2018 |

MIDDLEBURG – A Middleburg man is facing charges after a double hit and run in Middleburg Monday. Police say both incidents occurred just before 10:30 a.m.  Officers say they were first dispatched to 217 Schoch Street where they say 35-year-old Timothy Lang is suspected of going off the road, across a yard and hitting a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Then, while police were on the scene of the first incident, they were dispatched to a second incident involving the same vehicle and the same suspect. Police say a garage on was damaged on Cedar Alley in Middleburg.

Police then conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle involved after it was observed leaving the suspects residence. Police now say charges will be filed against Timother Lang, with District Judge Lori Hackenberg.

 

