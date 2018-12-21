Man charged after almost hitting fire chief

MAHONING TWP. — A Danville man who allegedly almost hit a fire chief with his vehicle has been charged for failing to obey directions at the scene of an accident. Mahoning Township Patrolman Jason Bedisky says earlier this month an accident occurred at Bloom Road and North Academy Avenue at the Geisinger entrance in Danville.

Fire Chief Leslie Young was detouring vehicles when a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Robert Ettinger approached the scene. Police say Young directed him into the entrance but he didn’t comply and accelerated his vehicle between Young and a fire truck. This caused Young to jump into the northbound lanes to avoid being struck. Bedisky cited Ettinger for careless driving and failure to obey an authorized person directing traffic. (Deanna Force)