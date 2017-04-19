Man charged after a domestic

W ATSONTOWN– Police in Watsontown charged a Stillwater man after a domestic violence incident last night. 33-year-old James Chapin allegedly grabbed a woman’s arm while threatening to assault her. She fled the home with her child and Chapin locked himself in the house for about 15 minutes before police convinced him to come out.

Police took him into custody and he was lodged in the Columbia County Prison on an outstanding bench warrant. Watsontown Police have filed a harassment charge on the domestic incident, which happened just after 6:00 last night. (Chad Hershberger)