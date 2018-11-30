Man caught with “incendiary devices” and semi auto in Milton

MILTON – A man was arrested in Milton on Thursday for being involved in illicit drug activity. During the arrest, it was discovered that he had three live incendiary devices and a semi-automatic rifle when he was taken into custody.

According to the Daily Item, Eric Venema was picked up in the parking lot of the borough building around 2pm. According to Police, Venema and an unidentified female were acting suspiciously around the building.

The Daily Item reports that Venema was arraigned Friday and charged with six counts, including three felonies, and jailed in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Police say along with the weapons, the incendiary items were components to build an explosive device. Those materials have been turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Devices and Explosives Section.