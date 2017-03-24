Man caught bringing large amounts of heroin to Shamokin

SHAMOKIN – A Philadelphia man was caught in Shamokin, bringing in a large amount of heroin to the area. The News Item reports 23-year-old Abdiel Gonzalez Rios was arrested around 1 a.m. on North Shamokin Street.

Police say 234 packets of heroin were found in his possession. Rios also had hundreds of plastic baggies, a cutting substance, marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Rios allegedly admitted to police that he brought the heroin to Shamokin from Philadelphia. He will be arraigned today before District Judge John Gembic on multiple drug charges. (Ali Stevens)