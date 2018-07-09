Man breaks leg fleeing: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man broke his leg while fleeing a traffic stop in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the man was pulled over in Steelton Saturday, and he ran down an embankment in an attempt to escape from officers and broke his leg. The man was hospitalized for treatment, and he was later transferred to police custody. Police say the man was wanted on domestic violence charges and an undisclosed federal warrant.

Steelton is located about 4 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The sprawling criminal case against former members of a Penn State fraternity over the death of a pledge last year is about to pick up steam. A judge has scheduled what will be the case’s fourth multiday preliminary hearing, and the first sentencing is also on the horizon. There are 25 members of shuttered Beta Theta Pi currently facing charges related to the February 2017 death of Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

He was fatally injured in a series of falls during a night of drinking and hazing after participating in a pledge bid acceptance ceremony. A 26th defendant has pleaded guilty. The case has also spawned a pending legislative effort to toughen Pennsylvania’s anti-hazing law.

Features

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — A family separation crisis of his own making continues at the border. His Environmental Protection Agency chief just quit amid mounting scandals. And he’s about to meet with an adversary accused of meddling in the 2016 election. But President Donald Trump has every confidence that on Monday night, the nation’s attention will be right where he wants it.

After more than a week of pitched speculation, Trump will go on prime-time television to reveal his choice to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, selecting a conservative designed to rally Republican voters in a midterm election year. And with that, the optics-obsessed president will be in his comfort zone — taking center stage in a massive show.

Nearly 18 months after Trump set in motion Justice Neil Gorsuch’s nomination, the reality star-turned-president is more seasoned, more embittered and increasingly comfortable exerting his will over the machinery of government and his own staff. His upcoming “Supreme” show is the latest example of Trump’s push to remake the federal bench with young conservative judges, a crusade he believes will energize GOP voters concerned about the state of the judiciary.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts beauty queen has given up her crown because of a joke about the #MeToo movement. NBC 10 Boston reports Maude Gorman resigned Saturday as Miss Plymouth County for the Miss Massachusetts Miss America Organization after a host made a joke about the women’s movement. During the event last week, the host did a skit with someone portraying God and asked why Miss America officials got rid of the swimsuit competition. The person with the host held up a sign that read: “#MeToo.” Gorman — herself a survivor of sexual assault — says the joke mocked a movement that empowers survivors — and was “inappropriate.” The Miss America Organization has posted an apology on its Facebook page saying the skit was not in the script — nor was it approved by the board.

NEW YORK (AP) — Though it’s relatively small, the ant is considered one of the most powerful creatures roaming the earth. And the box office. The old adage that big things come in small packages was proven in the nation’s multiplexes over the weekend as “Ant-Man and the Wasp” took in $76 million in ticket sales. The triumph of the bugs is typical of the strength of Marvel movies; there have been 20 films in the Marvel movie enterprise so far — and each has opened at No. 1 at the box office. The “Ant-Man” sequel easily surpassed the $57 million debut of the 2015 original in North America.

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a toddler who somehow made his way out of a New York City home and wandered the streets in the middle of the night has been reunited safely with his family. Police had been alerted around 2 a.m. Sunday that an unattended child was spotted in the Bronx, near the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

Officers then found the nearly 2-year-old boy wearing a T-shirt and a diaper. The toddler didn’t seem injured but was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution. A relative had been caring for the boy. Once a parent learned he was missing and called authorities, the family was reunited. No criminal charges are expected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Kingham pitched six solid innings and had two RBIs, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates avoid a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. In his eighth major league start, Kingham allowed one run and four hits with five strikeouts and one walk for his first win since May 4. Kingham’s first MLB hit keyed a three-run fourth inning that gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 9 N-Y Mets 0

Final Seattle 6 Colorado 4

Final L-A Angels 4 L-A Dodgers 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 2 Toronto 1, 10 Innings

Final Oakland 6 Cleveland 0

Final Texas 3 Detroit 0

Final Houston 2 Chi White Sox 1

Final Minnesota 10 Baltimore 1

Final Boston 7 Kansas City 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 1

Final Miami 10 Washington 2

Final Milwaukee 10 Atlanta 3

Final Chi Cubs 6 Cincinnati 5, 10 Innings

Final San Francisco 13 St. Louis 8

Final San Diego 4 Arizona 3, 16 Innings

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Dallas 97 N-Y Liberty 87

Final Atlanta 76 Phoenix 70

Final Seattle 97 Washington 91

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 4:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.