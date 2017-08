GREGG TOWNSHIP – A Mifflinburg man is facing aggravated assault charges after a confrontation turned physical. 52-year-old Harold Wohlheiter got into a physical confrontation with 51-year-old Christopher Gagliano and a 52-year-old female.

Milton State Police responded to the call and when they arrived, Wohlheiter shoved and kicked the responding officers and was arrested. Wohlheiter was taken to the hospital for the treatment. Charges have been filed with the District Court. (Christopher Elio)