Man assaults two police officers in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Police say a Sunbury man assaulted two police officers and then caused another disturbance at Sunbury Community Hospital. The Daily Item reports, 46-year-old Mark Trego was arrested by Sunbury Police August 17 after they were dispatched to a Third Street home for a disturbance.

Corporal Brad Hare said Trego had reportedly been driving for two days, tried to fight with the officers when they arrived at the scene.

After being transported to Snyder County Prison, Trego was then sent back to Sunbury Community Hospital. Police say Trego was combative with nursing staff and yelled profanities at the staff and racial slurs directed at a doctor. Trego then called himself a racist and said he was proud of it.

Trego was charged multiple times, including two sets of felony counts. Trego was then placed back inside Snyder County Prison.