Man arrested on strangulation and simple assault  

MIDDLEBURG – A Middleburg man was arrested after an argument turned violent. The incident occurred Friday around 1:30 p.m. when 28-year-old David Schrader of Middleburg got into an argument with a woman.

State troopers say Schrader then pushed the victim against a wall and allegedly strangled the victim. From there the violent attackcontinued according to state police. Schrader was taken into custody and arraigned on a misdemeanor count of strangulation, Simple Assault, and Summary Harassment charges. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.