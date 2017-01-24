Man arrested for threatening to shoot teenage girl

HERNDON – A Schuylkill County man is behind bars charged with making terroristic threats. According to state police, 18-year-old Nicholas Morgan threatened a 15-year-old girl, saying he would shoot her if she did not get in his car.

The incident took place Saturday night on Route 61 in Jackson Township, Northumberland County. Morgan fled toward Herndon where he was located and arrested. He is facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. Morgan was arraigned and sent to Mifflin County Jail on $5,000 bail.