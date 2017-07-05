Man arrested for false ID

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Philadelphia man has been arrested for giving police a false identification. Shamokin Dam police were called to the hotel when an argument was reportedly turning violent. They questioned Jordan Brown and he said he was one person but turned out he was another.

Jordan Brown was identified by using fingerprints at the Selinsgrove barracks and it was discovered that the 23-year-old Brown has an outstanding warrant in Delaware County.

He’s jailed in Snyder County and charged with giving a false ID to police. (Christopher Elio)