Man arrested after threatening driver, had gun

SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove man is charged with harassment after a confrontation on Routes 11/15 near Selinsgrove last month. Troopers say it was a conflict which involved a gun. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred June 30 just before 7:30 p.m. on Routes 11/15 north.

Troopers say 47-year-old Michael Ferree was following closely behind another driver while driving in the passing lane of Routes 11/15 north. They say he passed the victim on the right, sounding the horn continually, then switched back into the passing lane.

Troopers also say Ferree had a semiautomatic pistol in a holster on the front passenger seat’s head rest, removed the pistol from the holster, and placed it on the front passenger seat. While troopers say he never pointed at the victim nor in the victim’s direction, the victim clearly saw Ferree handling the gun. The result is a harassment charge against Ferree.