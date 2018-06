BEAVERTOWN – A Beavertown man has been arrested, charged in the repeated assault and strangulation of a woman. Selinsgrove state police say the alleged incidents occurred between May 26 and June 16 at a Beavertown home on East Market Street.

Troopers say they were called to the latest incident June 20 involving 53-year-old John Stringer. Troopers say the victim had been strangled and assaulted on previous occasions by Stringer. Charges were filed in District Court.