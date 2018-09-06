Man arrested after stealing a vehicle

MAHONING TOWNSHIP – A Hazelton man was arrested after stealing a car in Mahoning Township, Montour County. Mahoning Township police say the incident occurred Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at a gas station along Bloom Road. Officers say the victim reported the incident after seeing her car was stolen while she was in the gas station making a purchase.

Police say they located the car just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at another gas station in Hazelton. 37-year-old George Raab was then identified as the suspect and was charged with felony theft and related crimes. He was arraigned in magisterial district court and committed to the Montour County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.