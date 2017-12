HUMMELS WHARF – A Snyder County man faces charges for allegedly lying to authorities while trying to purchase a gun. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred June 7 in Hummels Wharf.

Troopers say say 43-year-old Timothy Steffen of Mount Pleasant Mills falsified an answer on his prior criminal history form while trying to purchase a rifle. Steffen was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities.