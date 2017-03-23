Man accused of bigamy is denied bail reduction

MOUNT CARMEL — Reduced bail has been denied for a Shamokin man accused of bigamy. 43-year-old Christopher Hauptmann tried to have his bail reduced when he went before District Judge Richard Cashman on Wednesday, but the request was denied and he was sent back to the Columbia County Prison on $310,000 bail.

Hauptmann is charged with bigamy, falsifying public records and illegal weapons possession. Cashman sent falsifying and tampering with public records charges to Northumberland County Court. Charges of bigamy and weapons violations are still pending. Hauptmann has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is accused of marrying an 18-year-old woman while still being married to the girl’s mother. (Ali Stevens)