Man accused of bank robbery pleads not guilty

SUNBURY — A Shamokin man has pleaded not guilty to bank robbery charges. 31-year-old Darren Miller was in court Tuesday on charges that he robbed the Riverview Bank in Trevorton on December 14. He is charged with robbery, fleeing from apprehension and drug charges.

Police also charged Miller with robbing more than $6,000 from BB&T Bank in Kulpmont on December 6. He was in District court on Tuesday and all charges against him were sent to Northumberland County Court.

Also charged was Ed Waters of Shamokin. Police say Waters misled authorities about Miller’s whereabouts. Waters also pleaded not guilty and is free on bail. Miller was returned to the Columbia County Prison. Miller’s girlfriend, Kehla Schaeffer of Shamokin, is also charged with lying to police about Miller’s whereabouts. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and is locked up in the Centre County Prison.