Make sure your child is secure in the car with a safety seat check

SUNBURY– If your child’s passenger safety seat isn’t installed correctly or if they aren’t in the proper seat for their size or age their safety is at risk every time they get in a vehicle. The state police around the Valley are conducting child passenger safety seat inspections coming up in November.

Troopers Certified as Child Passenger Safety Seat Technicians will instruct parents on proper car seat installation. Safety checks are scheduled for Monday, November 20 at the Hummels Wharf Fire Department and at the Stonington state police barracks from 2-6 pm. Also, Wednesday November 29 from 10 am until 2 pm at the Lewisburg Wal-Mart on Route 15. No appointment is necessary.