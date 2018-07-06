Major detour for Route 11 widening project in Northumberland begins next week

NORTHUMBERLAND – The major detour starts next week for motorists who use Route 11 north coming into Northumberland. PennDOT says an underpass and road widening project will begin Monday, they’ll wide Route 11 from the Barry King Bridge to Duke Street–the intersection with Route 147. The department says they’ll expand the left-turn lane for traffic turning onto Route 147 north.

In the process, crews will remove the sidewalk on the south side of the road under the rail road bridge and reconstruct the existing concrete roadway. A new sidewalk will be constructed on the north side under the railroad bridge and they’ll be upgrades to the railroad bridge as well.

A detour for Route 11 north will begin Monday and be in effect through the end of November. Northbound traffic will use Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge to Route 147 north to Northumberland.

Southbound traffic will still be able to use Route 11. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2019.