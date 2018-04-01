Maintenance shutdown of unit 1 at power plant

BERWICK – The Unit 1 reactor at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant near Berwick was disconnected Saturday to begin a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage. A release from Talen Energy says while the reactor is shut down, Susquehanna’s nuclear professionals will maintain their focus on safety, while removing about one third of the unit’s fuel.

Refueling and maintenance outages are typically scheduled during this time of the year, when seasonal temperatures drive lower regional power demand and lower electricity prices, according to Talen Energy. Each of the two units at the Susquehanna plant is taken out of service for refueling and maintenance every 24 months.

