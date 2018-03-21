MAHONING TOWNSHIP – Residents in a portion of Mahoning Township can now consume and use their water. Township officials tell WKOK the Water Boil Advisory that’s been in affect since Sunday has been lifted. Officials say two water samples sent to the DEP Tuesday have been cleared for human consumption. Township Street Department members will be hand delivering notifications to affected homes throughout the day. Residents who still experience issues with their water should call the township municipal building.
Mahoning Township water boil advisory lifted
| March 21, 2018 |