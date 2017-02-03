Mahoning Township has a new police chief

DANVILLE — Mahoning Township has been without a police chief for more than a year, but a new leader of the department was sworn in Thursday. Sean McGinley of Elysburg was sworn in before a large crowd at the Mahoning Township Municipal Building.

McGinley takes over for former Police Chief Chad Thomas, who was caught huffing from a can of compressed air inside the police station in 2015. He was eventually fired after pleading guilty to possession in May 2016. After interviews and narrowing down 20 candidates, McGinley was selected as the new chief of the department. (Ali Stevens)