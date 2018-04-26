Luzerne County Community College branch could be coming to Valley

SUNBURY – The Valley could soon be home to another community college branch. Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch was on WKOK’s On The Mark Wednesday discussing that possibility. He says Luzerne County Community College officials were in the Valley recently touring three sites for a future branch campus.

One includes the old middle school building in Sunbury, the one Shoch hopes will be chosen, “We’ve worked with the owner there. He was getting it ready for the tour. They toured that site, they toured a site of another closed school up in the Watsontown area, and they also toured the JC Penney space in the mall.”

Shoch says a decision should be made soon, “We will probably find out relatively shortly. But they have been brought in and we have actively engaged with them, and we had discussions with their President about it, they’ve toured that school and a few others (sites) and we hope to have something move forward here quickly.”

If Sunbury is chosen, the city would be hosting its second college branch after the Lackawanna College Sunbury branch opened last fall.