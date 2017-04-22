Lt. Gov. Mike Stack okay with rebuke, stripped of protection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mike Stack is giving no public resistance to being stripped of state police protection following complaints about how he and his wife treated troopers and other state employees. In a statement, Stack says he agrees with Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision Friday to yank the security detail and limit cleaning, grounds keeping and maintenance by state employees at the lieutenant governor’s official residence.

Neither Wolf nor Stack has given details about the complaints, although media reports suggest they revolve around allegations that the Stacks verbally abused their state police security detail and household staff at the state-owned house about 20 miles east of the Capitol. Wolf says it’s a necessary step to protect state employees. Stack says in his statement the behavior was unacceptable and symptoms of a larger problem that he’s committed to addressing. He also says he apologized to Wolf for any embarrassment the situation has caused.