Lourdes Regional dismissing early due to heat 

COAL TOWNSHIP – One Valley school is dismissing early today and tomorrow due to the heat across the area. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School will have early dismissal today at noon and Wednesday at noon due to the hot weather, according to a school official. The school is expected to operate on its normal schedule Thursday and Friday.

Accuweather says temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s today and tomorrow, with real feel temperatures expected to reach 102 in Coal Township. A Heat Advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.