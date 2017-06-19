Lots of summer fun planned at Valley libraries 

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – You might become a better person, and build a better world…at your local library. Northumberland County libraries have a number of programs underway this summer, the theme is, ‘Build a Better World.’ Librarians tell us there are a wide range of enjoyable programs for kids ages two to 18. You’ll definitely won’t want to miss what the Milton Library is throwing. JA Babay is one of the library directors, “Home Depot’s coming, so they can build a better world…literally. That will be in June. They’re big outdoor movie screen is coming out this summer, and they tell me to dress like a luau. And then a big pool party and someone from the children’s museum is coming in July.”

The Priestly-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland has a new program especially for toddlers, where Kim King says, “We are going to incorporate a special program for three to five year-olds. Taci Deppen, who’s a teacher at St. John’s preschool, is going to be running some more school-readiness activities during that time. So that will be a new focus for us.”

The Montgomery House and Degenstein Libraries in Sunbury are also participants. “Build a Better World” also includes adult programming. The librarians were recently on WKOK Sunrise and you can find out about summer programs at WKOK.com.